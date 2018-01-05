Apple confirms devices are vulnerable to hackers

NBC Apple announced today that all of its devices have been affected by two security flaws.

Apple admitted that all iPhones, iPads and Mac computers worldwide are affected by the Spectre and Meltdown processor security flaws, but said so far no customers had been affected.

Company officials say they have already released a patch for the Safari web browser on its IOS operated devices to protect against the Meltdown bug.

Apple is also issuing another patch in the coming days to held defend against the Spectre flaw.

The two hardware bugs discovered can be exploited to allow the memory content computer systems to be leaked, potentially exposing passwords and other sensitive data.

The Meltdown bug allows hackers to bypass the hardware barrier between applications run by users and a computer's core memory. Spectre allows hackers to trick otherwise error-free applications into giving up protected information.