Annual Michigan Tornado Drill Kicks Off This Afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's statewide tornado drill will take place today at 1:00 PM as part of Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The sirens will be accompanied by a script read by the National Weather Service office regarding what to do in terms of severe weather. This drill will not be accompanied by a test NWS Tornado Warning or any Wireless Emergency Alerts over digital devices. Participation in the event is encouraged, but not mandatory.

When faced with severe weather happening in your neighborhood, it is best to have a plan of action as well as a severe weather kit handy with essentials such as flashlights, batteries, matches, cash, food, and extra clothes. Another important plan is to know where to take shelter. The best options for sheltering include basements or an interior room that isn't too large and has no windows. Poor options that are more susceptible to damage include mobile homes, vehicles, or large open rooms such as gymnasiums.

