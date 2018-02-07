Andy Schor to involve community in his State of the City Address

Lansing's new mayor, Andy Schor, will outline his plans for Lansing during his first State of the City Address on Wednesday night.

It takes place at Pattengill Academy on Marsh Street in Lansing at seven o'clock. The event is open to the public with doors opening at 5:30 PM.

FOX 47 talked with the mayor on Tuesday who says his speech will address the city's past and how he plans to make it better with the help of the community.

"I'm going to be talking about a variety of different things that have happened in the past and things that are going to happen in the future. I'm going to announce some initiatives. I'm going to announce some citizen advisory committees and ways for citizens to get involved"

