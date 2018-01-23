'America's Got Talent' winner coming to mid-Michigan this summer

Last season's 'America's Got Talent' winner is coming to mid-Michigan this summer.

13-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer is set to perform at the Jackson County Fair on Monday, August 6 at 6pm.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 27th at 9:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Jackson County Fair Box Office, etix.com or can be charged by calling (800) 517-3849 or (517) 788-4405.

Farmer was given the golden buzzer after her first performance on AGT last season, sending her straight to the quarter finals. Her winning final performance of “Anything You Can Do,” with her idol and mentor, Terry Fator, collected more than 21 million views on AGT’s YouTube, which was more than any other finals performance on the history of the show.