American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as national supply drops 35% in one month

LANSING, Mich. — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage across the country, including in Mid-Michigan neighborhoods, as the national blood supply has plummeted by 35% in the last month.

Carol Case has been donating blood regularly for nearly 40 years and continues her commitment every six or seven weeks.

"It's a need, people need it. Saving lives, to me that's the most important thing," Case said.

Judi Harris, the executive director of the Mid Michigan Red Cross, says the shortage is very significant and driven by weather conditions and flu season.

"We are having a shortage of blood right now and it's very significant," Harris said. "It's very important that we get blood to people."

To address the dire need, the Red Cross is offering incentives to encourage donations, including a $20 gift card to the merchant of your choice for donors.

Harris emphasizes that every pint donated can save up to three lives.

"People as I imagine are just sitting in hospital beds and waiting for blood to come," Harris said.

Case plans to continue donating for the rest of her life.

"I will, until they say I can't," Case said.

Information on how to donate at your local Red Cross can be found here.

