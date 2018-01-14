AMBER ALERT: Infant found safe, police still searching for father

DETROIT (WSYM) -- An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a 2-week old infant has been found safe, according to WDIV.

But police are still searching for the suspect.

Detroit Police sent out an alert Saturday morning after a 2-week old infant was taken from her home by her father.

Bella Osterman is a 2-week old female infant that was taken from her home by her father, Cordney Osterman. WDIV reports Detroit Police say Cordney forced entry into a home, took Bella and then ran off from the home in the 3300 block of Garfield just after 1:30AM Saturday.

Bella was wearing a pink onesie and a diaper at the time she was taken.

If anyone has seen Bella or Cordney Osterman, or know where they might be, please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900 or call 911