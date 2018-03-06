Amazon looking to offer checking accounts

Cloudy
Amazon may be looking to offer checking accounts in the near future.
A report from the Wall Street Journal says Amazon is in early talks with banks including JP Morgan Chase, to offer checking accounts that could draw in younger customers.
Reports say the final product could include Amazon branded accounts, but that Amazon does not plan to become a bank.
According to a recent survey by Lend EDU, almost half of respondents were open to using Amazon and their primary banking account.