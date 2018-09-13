Amazing view of Northern Lights

8:03 AM, Sep 13, 2018
(WSYM) - The Northern Lights were seen dancing in the sky over the Arctic Circle for several hours Monday evening.

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are a result of electrically charged particles from the sun entering the earth's atmosphere. According to a local photographer, this was the best display of Aurora Borealis at the start of what will be a good season for aurora watching. It's known as the northern lights in the northern hemisphere and as Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, in the southern hemisphere.

