Aly Raisman says MSU isn't only organization that turned a blind eye

Olympic Gold Medalist and Nassar Survivor, Aly Raisman said MSU isn't the only organization that turned a blind eye to Larry Nassar's sex abuse, when she was on The Today Show Thursday morning.

Raisman said USA Gymnastics and others need to be held accountable as well.

Two of Mid-Michigan's Representatives in Congress have asked for formal investigations.

Republican Mike Bishop asked a House Committee to look into the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics.

Democrat Gary Peters asked a Senate Committee to hold hearings on sexual abuse of amateur athletes.

We'll update you if that happens.