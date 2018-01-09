Allied Universal hiring in Lansing

Allied Universal is hiring and training new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers in Lansing.

They say they will be filling about 14 new jobs, at a starting rate of $11.50.

Qualified candidates, need to meet the following minimum requirements:

* High school diploma or equivalency

* Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving)

* Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

* Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Allied Universal, is a facility services company and the largest security force in North America with over 150,000 employees. They are hiring across Michigan on behalf of a major automobile client all month long.

You can look up Allied Universal career opportunities at www.aus.com/careers .

TIME:

Tues., Jan. 9, Wed. Jan. 10, and Thurs., Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LOCATION:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 9490 Woodlane Dr. in Dimondale.