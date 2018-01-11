Allen gets Detroit Mercy past Cleveland State late, 85-84

DETROIT (AP) - Corey Allen took the inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for an uncontested layup with a second left to give Detroit Mercy an 85-84 win over Cleveland State Wednesday night.

Allen scored 14 of his team-high 25 points in the finals six minutes to earn Detroit Mercy its first Horizon League win in five starts.

Allen took over late to get the Titans (5-13, 1-4) in positon to win the game, hitting a jumper to get them within three, 71-68, feeding Josh McFolley for a 3 that cut the lead to 73-71 and drilling a 3 of his own to put them up, 74-73 with 4:36 left. He hit two free throws, another 3 and a jumper to make it 81-76.

Stefan Kenic hit a 3 with :04 left to put Cleveland State (4-13, 1-3) up, 84-83.

Rochon Prince had 19 points and eight boards for the Titans.

Tyree Appleby and Bobby Word each had 19 points for the Vikings and Kenic added 15.