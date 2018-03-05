All Saints Episcopal Church Prepares for "Celebration Of Diversity Festival"

With Richard Spencer coming to speak at Michigan State University's Livestock Pavillion Monday afternoon, the All Saints Episcopal Church in East Lansing is gearing up to host the "Celebration of Diversity Festival".

The idea originally came from the "Interfaith Clergy Association of Greater Lansing".

Several MSU student groups including the MSU College Republicans, MSU College Democrats, MSU Young Americans For Liberty, and the MSU Council of Graduate Students are also helping out with this event.

"When we began talking to the student groups it was really clear that they wanted a safe place where they could be during that time that he was here and just really focus on what's good rather than protesting what's bad, just really focus on our shared values", said Reverend Kit Carlson of All Saints Episcopal Church.

The goal of the event is to show everyone in the community they are welcome.

"There was definitely a movement and a need to show where our community stood. We have a very diverse community not only of race, religion, sexual orientation but also of thought. I think that it's very important that we show that our diversity makes us stronger, and it's an asset and we don't accept white supremacy in our community", said Aaron Stephens, an MSU student and a member of the East Lansing City Council,

Stephens was happy to see groups like the MSU College Republicans, MSU College Democrats, and MSU Young Americans For Liberty taking part in the event.

"I was really happy to see all of those groups coming together and showing nope this is where we stand, this isn't a political issue, this isn't our stance", said Stephens.

The event will take place both inside and outside.

There will be a music, a food truck, interfaith meditation, crafts, and many other activities.

The parking lot at the church will be closed.

However, there will be parking at the Hannah Center and on side streets near the church. To get to the event, people can take route 26 on CATA.

The event goes from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.