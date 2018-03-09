ALL DAY SATURDAY: Child abuse prevention seminar

On Saturday, March 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., The Firecracker Foundation will host a child sexual abuse prevention training and response panel featuring area service organizations alongside medical and law enforcement professionals.

The training will be led by Tashmica Torok and will help parents, guardians, and staff understand child sexual trauma, as well as learn prevention tools and steps to appropriately respond to disclosures. Torok is a survivor of child sexual abuse and incest and the executive director of The Firecracker Foundation where pediatric medical advocacy, mental health, and trauma sensitive yoga services are offered to child survivors of sexual trauma under the age of 18 and their families in the tri-county area.

The Response Panel is an effort to engage the community in meaningful dialogue and provide them with access to the professionals that can answer critical questions that have risen out of the Nassar case. Panelists include Tashmica Torok, Executive Director of The Firecracker Foundation, Erin Roberts, Executive Director of End Violent Encounters (E.V.E.), Andrea Hertel, MSU Police Department, Erica Schmittdiel, MSU Safe Place/CARE Advocacy Coordinator, Alex Brace, Executive Director of Small Talk Children’s Assessment Center, Steve Kwasnik, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, and Deb McKenzie, Physical Therapist specializing in pelvic floor dysfunction.

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists virtually and in-person at the event. The Response Panel will be facilitated by News 10’s Alani Letang. Tickets are FREE and available online here. Space is limited to 65 participants and available on a first come, first serve basis.

WHAT: Child Sexual Abuse: Prevention and Response

WHO: East Lansing High School parents, guardians, and staff

WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: East Lansing High School 509 Burcham Dr. East Lansing, MI 48823

About The Firecracker Foundation

The Firecracker Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides mental health services, trauma-sensitive yoga, and pediatric medical advocacy services to child survivors of sexual trauma under the age of 18 and their families in the tri-county area. For more information visit www.thefirecrackerfoundation.org. To inquire about services or to refer a family in your care, call 517-742-7224 or send an email to info@thefirecrackerfoundation.org.

The Firecracker Foundation is committed to providing equal opportunity for participation in community events. Sign language interpretation will be provided upon request and printed information will be available in large format. Additional accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting Carolyn Abide via email at carolyn@thefirecrackerfoundation.org. Be sure to include "Accommodations request" in the subject line. You may also call 517-742-7224.