Alerts issued in southern Michigan for potentially dangerous wind chills

WSYM Southern Michigan under Wind Chill Advisory

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service Office issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Eaton and Ingham counties on Monday afternoon. Along with Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Jackson counties, the advisory is currently in effect through 10 AM Wednesday.

Wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 below zero in some places due to a cold air mass that has advanced into the central U.S. following the Jan 12-14 snow event. Impacts with this advisory include frostbite on exposed skin.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also issued for much of the western part of Michigan through 1 PM Tuesday due to continued lake-effect snow falling. In addition to cold temperatures, these areas including Van Buren, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties could also see impacts to their evening and morning commutes due to slippery roads.

Winds are expected to pick up overnight into Wednesday evening where visibility could be impacted due to blowing snow as well as the possibility for temperatures to cause frostbite within 30 minutes of skin exposure.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

