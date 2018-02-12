Airline "bumping" numbers at record low

According to the Department of Transportation airline "bumping" numbers have hit a record low.

Airline "bumping" happens when passengers who have already purchased tickets are denied seats on the plane because the flight is overbooked.

According to airlines, in 2017 .34 passengers out of every 10,000 were bumped out of their seats.

The Department of Transportation says that's the lowest rate since 1995.

Spirit Airlines had the highest rate of "bumping" passengers out of their previously booked seats.

Delta Airlines had the lowest rate of passenger "bumping".