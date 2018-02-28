AG's office investigating request to remove Jackson County Sheriff

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is investigating a request to remove disgraced Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners made the request to Governor Snyder earlier this month after unanimously calling on Rand to step down.
A spokesperson for the Governor says they have received the request and forwarded it to the Attorney General's Office for "the investigation part of the process."
Rand has been under fire since he was heard making derogatory comments about minorities, women, and the LGBT community in audio recordings. The recordings surfaced in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a Sheriff's Lieutenant.
Despite numerous calls to step down, Rand has said he will not resign. Under Michigan Law, a County Sheriff can only be removed from office through a recall vote, or by the Governor.
On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is asking the City Council to approve a similar petition asking Governor Snyder to remove Rand. Dobies will also introduce a resolution formally asking him to step down.