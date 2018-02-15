Aggregate January revenue at Detroit's casinos $111 million

Revenue at Detroit's three casinos in January was 4 percent below December's amount.

Michigan's Gaming Control Board says last month's aggregate revenue by the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity and Greektown casinos was just over $111 million.

MGM Grand Detroit took in about $47 million in January. MotorCity had $38 million, while Greektown's revenue was about $25 million.

The Gaming Control Board says last month's revenue at MotorCity and Greektown casinos dipped from January 2017 levels.

The city of Detroit received just over $13 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments last month from the casinos. The state received $9 million in January gambling taxes from the casinos.