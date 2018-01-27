AG to investigate systemic issues with sexual misconduct at MSU

Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Saturday they will open an investigation into systemic issues with sexual misconduct at Michigan State University that began in 2017.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the G. Mennen Williams Building - Kelley Library at noon.

The investigation is being led by William Forsyth, an independent special prosecutor, and retired Kent County Prosecutor.

Michigan State Police will also assist with the investigation.

The investigation into Nassar first began in October 2016, criminal charges were filed against him on November 22, 2016.

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday, January 24th by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to 40 - 175 years behind bars.

Nassar pled guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County.

Nassar is due back in Eaton County court January 31st, for a sentencing hearing, where he also pled guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.