AG Office letter to MSU Board requests records, laptop, cell phone and other evidence

The Michigan Attorney General's office held a press conference on Saturday outlining the office's plan to investigate Michigan State University over systemic issues with sexual misconduct.

Immediately following that event, the Attorney General and William Forsyth, sent a letter to the MSU Board of Trustees regarding the handling of the Larry Nassar case and related incidents at MSU.

Bill Schuette said Forsyth will work full time on the independent investigation of the University. William Forsyth is a retired prosecutor. Forsyth will work with investigators from the state attorney general’s office and the State Police.

The letter sent to the trustees is to be deemed as a formal request for all records of any investigation conducted by Michigan State. The request states that it is not limited to records of MSU's own "internal investigation conducted by Patrick Fitzgerald, any and all versions of reports generated as a result of any and all Title IX investigations, and any and all reports generated by the Michigan State Police Department regarding its investigations."

The letter went on to state that the AG's office is requesting "any and all records in MSU's possession concerning Kathie Klages, Brooke Lemmen and William Strampel." Strampel is the former Dean of the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine. Klages was the MSU head women’s gymnastics coach, who retired in February 2017. And Brooke Lemmen is a doctor that used to work alongside Larry Nassar.

These records would include their personnel files, any complaints made against them concerning Nassar or anything else, and "any and all reports generated as a result of investigations concerning their conduct while employed at the university.

They also want William Strampel's former work computer, along with his cell phone and any of his work calendars.

The AG's office is also requesting all email and text communications to or from any of the following which relate to or discuss Larry Nassar: Lou Ann Simon, Mark Hollis, William Strampel, Bill Beekman, Brian Breslin, Joel Ferguson, Dianne Byrum, Melanie Foster, Dan Kelly, Mitch Lyons, Brian Mosallam, George Perles, Kathie Klagas, Brooke Lemon, Lianna Hadden, Jeffrey Kovan, Lisa DeStafano, Destiny Teachnor-Hauk, Sue Carter, and Shelly Applebaum.

The office is also requesting all of the employment manuals and training materials from the university that relate to sexual abuse or assault from 2000 to the present. In addition, they are looking for a complete organization chart that shows all of the names of current staff and reporting structure.

The AG's office is requesting all of these records and documents in hand by February 9, 2018. They even stated that if information is called "lost or destroyed," that the Attorney General will determine whether criminal or civil action will be taken related to the destruction of relevant evidence.

The letter was signed by William Forsyth, Special Independent Counsel, and Bill Schuette, Michigan Attorney General.