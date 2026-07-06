AG Nessel Urges Residents to Report Extended Power Outages After Severe Storms

LANSING, Mich. — With tens of thousands of Michiganders still without electricity after last week’s severe storms, Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging residents and business owners to formally report extended power outages and problems receiving outage credits.

Nessel’s office is directing consumers to the Department of Attorney General’s Power Outage Credit Feedback & Inquiry Form, which allows utility customers to:

Report long-lasting power outages

Ask about missing or overdue outage credits

The form is available to both residential and commercial customers here.

Automatic Utility Credits – But Check Your Bill

Under Michigan rules, utilities must automatically issue outage credits in many situations. Credits can be triggered by:

How long a single outage lasts

How many outages a customer experiences in a 12‑month period

Or a combination of both

To understand when credits apply and how much they may be worth, the Attorney General is pointing consumers to a Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) tip sheet, which outlines the specific criteria for outage credits. The MPSC also maintains a Customer Outage History page with more detailed information on outages and reliability.

Nessel: “We’re Here to Hold Utilities Accountable”

“It is incredibly frustrating for the hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who have dealt with these power outages, including the tens of thousands still sitting in the dark, throwing out spoiled food, and wondering if they can even trust the estimated restoration times,” Nessel said in a statement.

“My office is here to ensure utility companies are held accountable and that ratepayers receive the credits they are legally owed. I encourage anyone impacted by an extended outage to fill out our feedback form. Your experiences help us track these trends and fight for you.”

Where to Find the Form and More Help

The Power Outage Credit Feedback & Inquiry Form is available on the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Utilities webpage. That page also includes:

Updated information on outage credit criteria for utilities regulated by the MPSC

Links to attend MPSC meetings or file public comments directly with the Commission

Frequently Asked Questions explaining who to contact with concerns, how rates are set, and what options consumers have

A video explaining the Utilities Imposter Scam, which targets customers by pretending to be from the utility company

Warning About Post‑Storm Scams

Nessel is also reminding residents to be on guard against scams that often follow severe weather. Her Disaster Scams Consumer Alert outlines how to spot and avoid common post‑disaster rip‑offs.

Key tips for anyone dealing with storm damage:

Get it in writing: Always request a written quote or estimate for repairs, even if you expect insurance to pay.

Read every word: Carefully review all contract terms, including the fine print, before signing.

Electronic contracts: If you’re signing on a phone or tablet and can’t read the small text, ask for a printed copy of the contract before you agree.

Consumers who believe they have been improperly denied an outage credit, or who suspect a storm-related scam, are encouraged to contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General for assistance.

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