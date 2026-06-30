AG Nessel praises Supreme Court ruling upholding birthright citizenship

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold birthright citizenship a “monumental victory” for Michigan families and all Americans.

In a statement Monday, Nessel criticized former President Donald Trump’s attempt to alter birthright citizenship, calling it “a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution and a deeply dishonest effort to erase one of the most fundamental principles in our country.”

“Birthright citizenship is at the heart of our American story, ensuring that every person born on U.S. soil is entitled to equal protection under the law,” Nessel said. “By joining with every court to have ever considered this policy, the Supreme Court has cemented a historic reality: birthright citizenship is a basic right, and no president is above the law.”

Nessel said the ruling protects thousands of Michigan families who would have been affected if the policy had been allowed to stand.

In January 2025, Nessel joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to defend birthright citizenship.

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