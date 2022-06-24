After the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Planned Parenthood of Michigan reiterated that abortion is still legal in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Nessel discussed the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is the case that overturned Roe v. Wade, Friday afternoon.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan held a virtual press conference Friday morning, just after the ruling was released to share their reaction to the decision.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan discusses SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) says they are pursuing every avenue to protect abortion access in Michigan. PPMI said during the conference that a preliminary injunction against Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban is protecting abortion access in the state right now.

Dr. Sarah Wallett, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan said, “Let me be clear - abortion is still legal in Michigan, and our doors are open. But my heart is breaking for the millions of patients living in states that will cut off abortion access in the days and weeks to come. As an abortion provider, I know how devastating it is to sit in an exam room and tell a patient I can’t help them because state politicians have restricted their access to care. This scenario will now be a daily reality for my colleagues and their patients in hostile states across the country. Here in Michigan, I’m working with our team of expert doctors, nurses and health care professionals to ensure we can provide care to as many patients as possible. We are not going anywhere and we won’t stop fighting to protect access.”

PPMI’s lawsuit seeks to permanently block enforcement of the 1931 criminal abortion ban on the basis that it is “unconstitutionally vague and violates the rights to liberty, bodily integrity, equal protection, and privacy under the Michigan Constitution and state civil rights laws.”

PPMI says they have hired additional staff, including abortion care navigators, and expanded access to medication abortion services, in anticipation of a surge of patients seeking care.

Those seeking care can visit ppmi.org or call 1-800-230-PLAN to make an appointment.

The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline. That’s according to new figures released by Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

This map shows the percentage change from 2019 to 2020 in abortions in each state. In Michigan, 31,510 abortions were performed in 2020.

The Reproductive Freedom for All Ballot Initiative hosted a press conference right after Planned Parenthood of Michigan’s remarks. Executive directors of ACLU of Michigan, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and Michigan voices spoke during the conference.

The Reproductive Freedom for All Ballot Initiative speaks on SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, stated, “It is a dark day for our country and we are outraged. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has signaled that it trusts politicians more than us to make our own, deeply personal, medical decisions. But this is far from over. We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity, or our inherent rights. Michiganders should know that Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will rebuild and reclaim our freedom. Let’s be clear – this ruling goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power to make decisions when it comes to our bodies and who can control our futures.”

