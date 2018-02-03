AG investigators on scene at MSU administration building

Investigators for the Attorney General's office and Michigan State Police were on scene today at Michigan State University's Hannah Administrative Building and Fee Hall.

Andrea Bitely with the Attorney General's office tells FOX 47 News the investigators were retrieving items from William Strampel's office. Strampel is the dean for the College of Osteopathic Medicine and was Larry Nassar's former boss.

Bitley says the items were requested by the Special Counsel on January 27th and hadn't been turned over as of Friday.

She says the Attorney General's office will continue to investigate, but didn't provide any other details.