Advocates ask County Commissioners for more animal laws and protection

There was a packed house Tuesday night at a Jackson County Board of Commissioner's meeting for something that wasn't even on the agenda.

People in Jackson County say they're frustrated with the way some people are leaving their pets outside.

Dogs being left on leashes, unattended, isolated and some in the freezing cold.

That's what people living in Jackson County say they're seeing everyday and why they want the county to take another look at how it handles animal health, safety and welfare.

Animal rights advocates throughout Jackson County say they want the Board of Commissioners to make changes to this animal control and protection ordinance to implement restrictions on how owners tether their pets.

Animal advocates say the county's ordinance needs to be updated to include rules to require dog owners to untie their pets and interact with their dogs.

They want to start with an anti- tethering ordinance.

Nancy Oakley, an animal advocate says dogs should not be left out on a chain or a rope tied to a dog house for long periods of a time.

Residents also say they want the county to bring back animal control officers.

Jackson County Animal Shelter volunteer Brenda Lachapelle says Jackson County used have four animal control officers.

“They take care of rabies, dog bites, all animal conflicts”, said Lachapelle.

“Whether it's farm animals, domestic animals, animals at risk, people at risk, they address all those issues.”

Jackson County Commissioners say budget issues forced the county to eliminate animal control but now they believe the topic needs to be re-examined.

Jackson County Commissioner and Chairman James E. Shotwell says sheriff's deputies were assigned on the road to protect the citizens and the animals of Jackson County.

“Now we should probably go back and look and see if there is a way to figure out how to support animal control again”, says Shotwell.

Jackson County Board of Commissioners say the issue will be resolved through the Administrator and Controller Office and they have 90 days to respond to the public's concerns.