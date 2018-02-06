Activists calling for end of poverty

A group of activists is carrying on their version of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s campaign to end poverty.

On Monday, members of the "Poor People's Campaign" rallied outside the State Capitol. The group delivered letters to lawmakers calling on them to confront, what they call systemic racism and a "war economy."

Organizers tell us the "Profit Over People" mentality has to stop. Activist Melissa Mays said, "We just want to put a face on it, a face on poverty, a face on all the systemic problems that are destroying our civilization as a whole."

The group is planning 40 days of direct action, and non-violent civil disobedience this spring.