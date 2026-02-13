Suspect in active shooter investigation in Delta Township in custody, police say

UPDATE FEBRUARY 13, 2026

An active shooter situation in Delta Township has come to an end and a suspect is in custody according to authorities.

Eaton County 911 Facebook page posted an update Friday night informing neighbors that a suspect was taken into custody after reports of an active shooter near the area of Farmstead Lane in Delta Township.

Poilce haven't shared the suspect's name or gender and it's unclear how the situation unfolded.

ORIGINAL STORY

An active shooter situation is unfolding in Delta Township, prompting Eaton County 911 to issue an urgent public safety alert.

The incident is occurring near Farmstead Lane by West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township. Authorities describe the suspect as a Black male wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Police have not apprehended the shooter at this time. Eaton County 911 warned residents they "could be shot, injured or killed" and issued strict safety instructions.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice. Residents are advised not to confront the shooter and to lock their doors immediately.

This is a developing situation and authorities continue to respond to the scene.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

