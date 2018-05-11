Acting VP in Office of General Counsel at MSU steps down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Kristine Zayko, the acting vice president in the Office of the General Counsel at Michigan State University is stepping down.

MSU says she has submitted her notice to leave MSU on May 4, and will return to the private sector.

You can read the full statement below:

"Kristine Zayko, acting vice president in the Office of the General Counsel at Michigan State University, submitted her notice to leave MSU and return to the private sector. She gave notice on May 4 and is working a transition schedule for the office.

Prior to joining the Office of the General Counsel in 1998, Zayko was a labor and employment attorney in private practice in Chicago and Lansing. Zayko received a B.A. summa cum laude from the Honors College at MSU and a law degree cum laude from the University of Michigan.

-Emily Guerrant, MSU Spokesperson"