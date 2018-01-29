ACLU class action lawsuit for Flint children exposed to lead.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the Education Law Center, and White & Case LLP will provide testimony Monday in Federal court on behalf of children in Flint exposed to lead.

The lawsuit claims that the state has not identified children who were affected by lead poisoning in Flint.

Federal and educational disability laws require states to provide the appropriate special education services and accommodations to students that are affected by things such as lead posing.

Monday the plaintiff's will ask for a court order that will force the state of Michigan to start giving screening's and assessments to children in Flint to address their elevated exposure to lead.

The class action lawsuit was originally filed in 2016.