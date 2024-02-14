Accumulating snow returns to the forecast in Mid-Michigan

WSYM Snow Returns to the forecast following a dry start to February

Winter Weather returns to Mid-Michigan following a dry start to the month of February. Lansing has only seen trace amounts of snow throughout this month so far and overnight we will be receiving a uniform swath of snow over our forecast area.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service Office issued a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon for cities including Lansing, Charlotte, St. Johns, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and more. The advisory will go into effect overnight at 4 A.M. on Thursday. It is expected to last through 11 A.M. Thursday.

In cities such as Lansing and Charlotte, main impacts include up to 3" of snow as well as mixed precipitation that could give a layer of ice on the roads leading to poor road conditions for Thursday morning's commute. The best chance for these impacts are on the northern parts of these areas as southern Michigan counties will warm allowing for rainfall over snowfall.

Areas north of Lansing including St. Johns and any other city north on the US-127 could see up to 5 inches of snowfall which will also impact Thursday morning's commute. The northern half of the state will only be dealing with snowfall.

This quick system will bring the first uniform area of precipitation to the area for the month of February which measures 12.9" of snowfall on average for the month. On top of this, temperatures following this event will drop to the mid 20's, contrasting this month's record breaking heat during the first half. Temperatures will return to normal and above average as we head into the weekend and into next week.

