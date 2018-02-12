Accidents on local highways due to slick roads

The sun may be out but there are still slick spots on the roads and accidents happening across the county.

Several crashes and slide-offs occurred along US-127, I-96 and I-69.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, police from Eaton County sent out a message for drivers to avoid eastbound I-96 between Saginaw Highway and I-496 due to an accident. They said two lanes were closed. That didn't open back up for an hour and fifteen minutes.

