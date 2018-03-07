Abused dog has successful surgery

A puppy found burned and abused is on the road to recovery.

The Capital Area Humane Society says the pitbull named Cooper had a successful surgery on Monday to repair a fractured hip. He is now resting and is expected to be recovering at home soon. Cooper was adopted by a shelter worker last month.

The puppy was found with third degree burns, multiple injuries and starving at an apartment complex near the Lansing mall in February.

Investigators with the Eaton County Animal Control are working to figure out who is responsible for the abuse. The CAHS is offering a $5,000 with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be made by calling 517-543-5755.