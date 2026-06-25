Absentee voting begins in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — We're nearing the primary election on August 4, and absentee ballots are now available at clerks offices across Michigan.

On Thursday, 40 days until the primary election, the Lansing Elections Office sent out nearly 23,000 absentee ballots, according to Robin Stites, election supervisor for the City of Lansing.

Voters can request an absentee ballot in person or online before 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election. The process is designed to be simple, Stites said.

Absentee ballots must be signed and sealed in the envelope before being returned. Voters can return their ballots by mail, in person at their local clerk's office or in one of the 24-hour ballot boxes. Ballots must be returned to a drop box in the same city or township where the voter is registered.

As ballots are now available for absentee voters, the elections office continues to prepare for the election on August 4.

"We're ready to go, we're ready for voters to come in. We're going to be testing all of our equipment, making sure it's all ready for election day," Stites said.

Early in-person voting is set to begin July 25.

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