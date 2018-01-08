Above average temperatures most of the week

1-3'' of snow fell in Mid-Michigan overnight. The remaining snow showers should pull out of the area early this morning. A few breaks may develop in the clouds this afternoon. Tonight and Tuesday promise to be dry. Rain showers return Wednesday and Thursday.

A nice warm up is expected this week. Above average temperatures are expected each day through Friday. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs are back in the low 40s Wednesday and near 50 Thursday. Another cool down with highs in the mid 30s Friday and in the teens for the weekend.