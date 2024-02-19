Above average temperatures dominate the forecast throughout the week.

WSYM Above Average Temperatures Throughout Mid-Michigan

No major systems are expected to affect Mid-Michigan throughout this week, however that does not eliminate our chances for precipitation.

A cold start to Monday, February 19th will be a short lived cold snap before our temps begin to increase back to above average values. This is really our main story for today as we could be climbing back into the mid 40's by Tuesday afternoon. Southerly flow is allowing for these above average temps as well as no major "weather-maker's" affecting the state of Michigan. Temps will climb into the lower 50's on Wednesday and Thursday before cooling by the time we reach next weekend.

Our chances for precipitation are limited to Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday evening into the overnight hours a weak system south of Michigan will move easterly allowing for a chance or rain showers to impact our region. Temps will still be too high for any snow chances, even though we are very below average for snowfall for the month of February. These rain chances will be greatest for southern counties along the border of Indiana and Ohio as well as areas including Jackson and areas along I-94. A slight chance of rain can't be eliminated for areas such as Lansing and areas along I-96, but impacts won't be too bad during these times.

Friday morning, areas along and north of I-96 could see some snow flurries, but we are still closely tracking this as it seems to be fairly weak and high pressure will also be building south of I-96 that could eliminate these chances altogether. Trace amounts of snow are expected with impacts being minimal.

Temperatures will cool back down to normal by Saturday before another warm up to start the final week of February where we will be expecting to announce a very dry month of February in terms of snowfall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

