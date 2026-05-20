AARP Michigan free shred event in Lansing aims to fight identity theft

LANSING, Mich. — AARP Michigan is hosting a free community shred event in Lansing on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, aimed at preventing identity theft and financial fraud.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 2949 South Waverly Highway in Lansing. It is open to the public.

Residents may bring up to 4 boxes of personal documents per vehicle for secure, on-site shredding at no cost. The following restrictions apply:

No large metal items (staples are acceptable)

No magazines or cardboard

Pre-registration is required at https://events.aarp.org/lansingshred26.

The event is part of AARP Michigan's ongoing efforts to equip communities with practical tools to proactively protect against fraud.

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