AAA offers free tow service to prevent DWI on New Year's Eve

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - AAA of Michigan is teaming up with Budweiser to offer a service that will get you home safely after drinking on New Year’s Eve.

“Tow To Go” just launched in Michigan and is available for anyone (AAA member or not) that has had too much to drink.

The service is free during designated holidays.

Michiganders can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 and AAA will dispatch a tow truck to pick up you, a guest, and your vehicle.

The service aims to keep intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel.

The tow truck driver can only take you up to 10 miles, whether that be to your home or somewhere else safe.

A designated driver should be chosen before the drinking begins, “Tow To Go” is only a designated safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

Northside Service Inc. in Lansing will be participating in the service on New Year’s Eve. The recent cold snap has already left them busy.

“We're setting record numbers on towing, it's just crazy,” said Jeff Finley, Vice President of Northside Service Inc. “The cold weather has just got everybody on deck.”

Now that a new year is right around the corner, it could be even busier.

“Near Year’s Eve up until about 10 p.m. it usually kind of dies off,” said Finley. “That has been the trend over the years but we always have extra staff on to make sure we're covered.”

“Tow To Go” has launched in several other states including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Indiana.

“We've actually saved 24,000 motorists from being on the road and risking their lives and the lives of others,” said Brian Sienkiewicz, of AAA Michigan. “It's worked out really well and we're glad to provide the service for the community.”

Think twice before getting behind the wheel to make sure 2018 gets off to a positive start.

“It is a first come first serve basis,” said Sienkiewicz. “The wait times could be long however at the end of the day we want you to get home as safely as possible.”

Click here for more information about “Tow To Go” including other designated holidays and times.