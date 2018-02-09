AAA Michigan warns drivers to stay off roads if possible
1:50 PM, Feb 9, 2018
AAA Michigan is recommending that drivers stay off the road if possible Friday when a winter storm is expected to dump up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on some southern sections of the state.
The National Weather Service says snow starting Thursday evening is expected to continue through the day Friday, totaling 8-12 inches (20-30 centimeters) by day's end in parts of southwestern Michigan including Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.
In Kalamazoo and Jackson counties, accumulations of 6-10 inches (15-25 centimeters) are forecast. In southeastern Michigan, a winter storm watch is in effect through Friday night with 5-9 inches (12.5-22.5 centimeters) forecast in Detroit and its suburbs. Lower accumulations are expected to the north.
Forecasters say travel will be "very difficult to impossible" at times.