AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 10 cents

FOX 47 News
8:37 AM, Jan 22, 2018

 AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.61 per gallon. Prices are about 31 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.49 per gallon in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $2.69 per gallon in the Marquette area.

The Detroit-area's average decreased about 5 cents to about $2.61 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.