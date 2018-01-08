AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices decline 6 cents

9:51 AM, Jan 8, 2018
 AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have declined by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.63 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.55 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.66 per gallon in the Jackson area. It was the second consecutive week that the Jackson area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area's average decreased about 3 cents to $2.64 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.