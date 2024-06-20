Tornado warning expires, storms possible into the evening

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has expired for the following counties:



Eaton

Clinton

Barry

Ionia

We're watching for reports of strong winds and hail as the storm that produced the warning weakens.

Reporter Will Lemmink was at Jaycee Park in Grand Ledge:

Will Lemmink

Reporter Russell Shellberg shows the skies in DeWitt around 3 p.m. :

Russell Shellberg

