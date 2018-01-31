A local police department to publicly apologize to a Nassar victim

9:05 AM, Jan 31, 2018
 A local police department that failed to forward a 2004 investigation of a sexual assault allegation against Larry Nassar to prosecutors will publicly apologize on Thursday to the woman who filed the complaint.

The Meridian Township Police Department will hold a news conference about a police report filed by Brianne Randall-Gay in 2004 when she was 17-years-old.

During Nassar's sentencing, last week, Randall-Gay said she had a rape kit processed and police questioned Nassar.

"And you had the audacity to tell them I had misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body, how dare you? Sadly, they took your word instead of mine," said Brianne Randall-Gray.

The Meridian Township Police Chief and Township Manager are also expected to announce new initiatives and training regarding criminal sexual conduct investigations within the department.