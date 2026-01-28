Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker

Ingham County Judge Wanda Stokes has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Brenda Tracy against former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker.

Tracy's lawyer, Karen Truszkowski, confirmed the dismissal Wednesday.

Tracy’s lawsuit claimed a breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. The lawsuit argued that the reputation of Tracy and her non-profit were harmed by actions that unfolded when she accused Tucker of sexual harassment.

Those accusations came after Tracy, a sexual assault advocate, claimed that Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call.

Tucker was fired from the university in 2023. He has denied those claims, and the former coach has filed a lawsuit against the University.