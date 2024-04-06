A Dry Start to the Weekend Followed by More Rain Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — We are looking at a return to normal in terms of temperature for Saturday with high temps in the low 50's. Partly cloudy skies will be our main impact today. Clear skies tonight will allow for radiational cooling, letting lows drop in the lower 30's.

These conditions will stick around into Sunday, with partly cloudy skies for the first half of the day. By 1 PM, we are watching clouds roll back into our neighborhoods as a system or rain approaches the area. Our neighborhoods will start to see rain at around 8 PM. The round of showers is expected to leave the area by 2 AM. Since we have dry flow from the east, rainfall amounts will range from 0.1 - .02 in.

We are still watching cloud cover for the Solar Eclipse on Monday as we have seen some improvement over the past couple of days that could see lower Michigan having clear to partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon. We will be watching this closely throughout the weekend.

