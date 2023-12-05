Parents weigh in on transgender bathroom policy at Potterville High School

LANSING, Mich. — Potterville High School held a school board meeting weighing a controversial transgender bathroom policy.

Parents told us Monday that about a month ago, a transgender women entered a female bathroom and stirred up of conflict within the Potterville School District.

Now, the board of trustees is weighing a policy of which bathroom transgender students should use. An issue that has parents sharing their thoughts with the board.

"Targeting a specific child in this school, I been seeing a lot of hate, just singling out one child, hate discrimination really sad and disheartening, "

Kallie Strouse wants to see change and believes transgender females should be able to use the female restrooms, while others disagree.

"To have biological boys, in girls locker rooms, is setting girls up for many issues such as rape, or being harassed or beaten, who will pay the consequence, the biological boys entering don't have any reason too,"

The school board has decided to postpone a decision until January.

