A construction worker was injured on SB US-127

LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, a Toebe Construction worker was injured on Southbound US-127.

MDOT says the incident is currently being investigated.

This was all MDOT was able to confirm at this time. Continue to follow FOX47 as we learn more about this incident.

