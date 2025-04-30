A bus driver is dead after the vehicle caught on fire following a semi crash on I-96

LANSING, Mich. — One person is dead after a crash on Westbound I-96 in Alaiedon Township, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office..

Police say a semi truck and shuttle-sized bus caught on fire after crashing into each other on I-96 near mile marker 113 in Alaiedon Township.

Meridian Township Fire Department quickly determined that only the driver was inside the bus.

According to the ICSO, the bus driver was pronounced dead, and the semi driver was uninjured.

The freeway is closed while officials investigate the crash. It is scheduled to open around 8:30 p.m.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash is still unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at (517)676-8211.

