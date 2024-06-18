LANSING, Mich. — A 5-year-old little boy is dead after drowning in his family pool.
According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2900 block of E Grand River Ave. in Leroy Township Monday afternoon after a family found their son in a pool.
The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The boy's name is being withheld at this time.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.