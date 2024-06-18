LANSING, Mich. — A 5-year-old little boy is dead after drowning in his family pool.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 2900 block of E Grand River Ave. in Leroy Township Monday afternoon after a family found their son in a pool.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The boy's name is being withheld at this time.

