8-year-old boy calls 911, saves grandfather's life

"He was just not moving."

It's not every day an 8-year-old saves someone's life before heading off to school, but that's exactly what Isaac Chance did recently in Rockford, Illinois.

"The white thing in the bathroom fell on his head," said Isaac.

Isaac heard a noise upstairs and when he went to see what it was, he saw his grandfather lying on the bathroom floor.

"I was told that Isaac had called the ambulance," said Erica Chance, Isaac's mother.

The 8-year-old boy grabbed the phone and dialed 911. When the ambulance arrived, Isaac let them into the house and showed them where his grandfather was.

"He saved his life," said Erica.

The family says, Tom, the grandfather is 64 years old and is believed to have had a stroke. Isaac's quick thinking played a huge role in the outcome.

"I normally teach all of my kids in case of emergency to dial 911 as soon as possible," added Erica.

His mother says she can't describe how proud she is of Isaac.

"I'm was just like, wow! I'm just so glad that he was here with him. If he wasn't here, there's no telling to what would've happened," said Erica.

Isaac says he is very close to his grandfather and loves their time together. His heroic actions might just have bought him some more days to play with grandpa.

"I love you and I hope you get better," said Isaac.

Isaac says he's worried about his grandfather but can't wait for him to come home from the hospital.