71-year-old pedestrian is dead after a crash in Lansing Thursday evening

On Thursday evening, Lansing police responded to the area of Waverly and Holmes Road to the scene of a crash.

According to Lansing police, the investigation shows the crash happened when one vehicle attempted to turn and was struck by another vehicle.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to leave the road.

One man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and police believe the victim was a pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian was not a occupant of either vehicle.

Police believe speed was a factor in this crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.