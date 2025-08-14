Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
70-year-old man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree in Ingham County

A 70-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ingham County when his pickup truck struck a tree.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the fatal crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. near South Meridian Road and north of Dexter Trail.

Deputies reported that the vehicle left the roadway before colliding with a tree. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver deceased.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, authorities said.

